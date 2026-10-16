Πρόσθετη χρηματοδότηση ύψους 70 δισ. ευρώ ζήτησε από τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους του ο Πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, κατά τη σημερινή Σύνοδο Κορυφής των «27» στις Βρυξέλλες.

«Ο πόλεμος θα κοστίσει 155 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ την επόμενη χρονιά. Και εμείς χρειαζόμαστε τουλάχιστον 70 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ επιπλέον από την πλευρά σας», είπε ενώπιον των αρχηγών κρατών και κυβερνήσεων της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης.

«Είναι ένα ρεαλιστικό ποσό. Και σας ζητώ να βρείτε αυτή την υποστήριξη. Θα μας βοηθήσει να περιορίσουμε τη Ρωσία», επέμεινε, σε ομιλία την οποία δημοσιοποίησε στο X.

We believe this war will be over as soon as possible. But Putin plans to stick around much longer. He is building a Russia that looks like North Korea – where children are raised from an early age for war and to die for their leader. So Russia will not stop being dangerous.

And it is our – Ukrainian – strength, our army, our technologies that help guarantee also European security, your security. These security guarantees are not yet reflected – we think – in your budget from 2028 onward.

Let’s get serious about this. Let’s work out exactly how Ukraine’s defense capabilities should be included in that budget.

From an address to the participants of the European Council meeting. (5/5)

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2026