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Πρόσθετη χρηματοδότηση ύψους 70 δισ. ευρώ ζήτησε από τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους του ο Πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, κατά τη σημερινή Σύνοδο Κορυφής των «27» στις Βρυξέλλες.
«Ο πόλεμος θα κοστίσει 155 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ την επόμενη χρονιά. Και εμείς χρειαζόμαστε τουλάχιστον 70 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ επιπλέον από την πλευρά σας», είπε ενώπιον των αρχηγών κρατών και κυβερνήσεων της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης.
«Είναι ένα ρεαλιστικό ποσό. Και σας ζητώ να βρείτε αυτή την υποστήριξη. Θα μας βοηθήσει να περιορίσουμε τη Ρωσία», επέμεινε, σε ομιλία την οποία δημοσιοποίησε στο X.
We believe this war will be over as soon as possible. But Putin plans to stick around much longer. He is building a Russia that looks like North Korea – where children are raised from an early age for war and to die for their leader. So Russia will not stop being dangerous.
And it is our – Ukrainian – strength, our army, our technologies that help guarantee also European security, your security. These security guarantees are not yet reflected – we think – in your budget from 2028 onward.
Let’s get serious about this. Let’s work out exactly how Ukraine’s defense capabilities should be included in that budget.
From an address to the participants of the European Council meeting. (5/5)
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2026
The war will cost 155 billion euros next year. And we need at least 70 billion euros more from you – for defense, for weapons, and for our resilience. This is a realistic amount. And I ask you to find this support. It will help us hold Russia back.
There are some very simple facts. We stop most Russian assaults on the front line thanks to drones. We cut Russian supply lines with these technologies. And our drones are helping to weaken Russia’s economy.
Right now, we could produce two or three times more drones – depending on the type. But we simply don’t have enough money for that. It’s true. Just imagine if we could put two or three times more pressure on Russia than we do today.
From an address to the participants of the European Council meeting. (4/5)
— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 16, 2026
Η οικονομική και στρατιωτική υποστήριξη στην Ουκρανία έχει διασφαλιστεί για το 2026, όμως για το έτος 2027 δεν έχει καλυφθεί παρά μόνο εν μέρει, παραδέχθηκαν οι Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες.
Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση χορήγησε δάνειο 90 δισ. ευρώ για την περίοδο 2026-2027, δηλ. 45 δισ. ευρώ για το επόμενο έτος.
Όμως το ποσό αυτό δεν θα φθάσει και οι Ευρωπαίοι αναζητούν νέα μέσα προκειμένου να υποστηρίξουν την πολεμική προσπάθεια της Ουκρανίας.
«Θα πρέπει να αυξήσουμε και πάλι τη χρηματοδότηση ώστε να είμαστε σε θέση να υποστηρίξουμε πραγματικά την Ουκρανία σε βάθος χρόνου», δήλωσε χθες, Πέμπτη, ο Γερμανός καγκελάριος Φρίντριχ Μερτς, πριν από την έναρξη της συνόδου κορυφής της ΕΕ.
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