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Πρόσθετη χρηματοδότηση ύψους 70 δισ. ευρώ ζήτησε από τους Ευρωπαίους συμμάχους του ο Πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας, Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι, κατά τη σημερινή Σύνοδο Κορυφής των «27» στις Βρυξέλλες.

«Ο πόλεμος θα κοστίσει 155 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ την επόμενη χρονιά. Και εμείς χρειαζόμαστε τουλάχιστον 70 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ επιπλέον από την πλευρά σας», είπε ενώπιον των αρχηγών κρατών και κυβερνήσεων της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης.

«Είναι ένα ρεαλιστικό ποσό. Και σας ζητώ να βρείτε αυτή την υποστήριξη. Θα μας βοηθήσει να περιορίσουμε τη Ρωσία», επέμεινε, σε ομιλία την οποία δημοσιοποίησε στο X.

Η οικονομική και στρατιωτική υποστήριξη στην Ουκρανία έχει διασφαλιστεί για το 2026, όμως για το έτος 2027 δεν έχει καλυφθεί παρά μόνο εν μέρει, παραδέχθηκαν οι Ευρωπαίοι ηγέτες.

Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση χορήγησε δάνειο 90 δισ. ευρώ για την περίοδο 2026-2027, δηλ. 45 δισ. ευρώ για το επόμενο έτος.

Όμως το ποσό αυτό δεν θα φθάσει και οι Ευρωπαίοι αναζητούν νέα μέσα προκειμένου να υποστηρίξουν την πολεμική προσπάθεια της Ουκρανίας.

«Θα πρέπει να αυξήσουμε και πάλι τη χρηματοδότηση ώστε να είμαστε σε θέση να υποστηρίξουμε πραγματικά την Ουκρανία σε βάθος χρόνου», δήλωσε χθες, Πέμπτη, ο Γερμανός καγκελάριος Φρίντριχ Μερτς, πριν από την έναρξη της συνόδου κορυφής της ΕΕ.